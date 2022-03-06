Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 2.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $241.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.