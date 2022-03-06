Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 362,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,993,000 after purchasing an additional 156,466 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 117,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 68,034 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 945,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADM opened at $82.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average is $66.66. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.