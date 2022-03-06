Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,733 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.34. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $63.67.

