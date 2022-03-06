Brookstone Capital Management Has $580,000 Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $970,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,090,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,367,000 after acquiring an additional 251,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in DTE Energy by 128.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 24,407 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $127.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $128.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,750 shares of company stock worth $332,885. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

