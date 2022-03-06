Brookstone Capital Management Has $661,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 27.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 51.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at $346,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at $2,646,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at $1,729,000. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

