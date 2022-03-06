Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearshares LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 84,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $42.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $47.03.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.