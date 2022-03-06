Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearshares LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 84,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $42.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $47.03.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.