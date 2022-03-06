Builders FirstSource, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLDR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

BLDR opened at $74.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.16. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

