Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Co (NASDAQ:BPACU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Co (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 284,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BPACU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,862,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,045,000.

