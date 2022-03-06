Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Director Sells $24,784,800.00 in Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $24,784,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:BG opened at $108.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.81. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $109.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after buying an additional 1,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $52,225,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Bunge by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after buying an additional 492,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,945,000 after buying an additional 436,890 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Bunge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.