Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.45

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 54594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($28.18) to GBX 2,280 ($30.59) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($30.19) to GBX 2,280 ($30.59) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,855 ($24.89) to GBX 1,928 ($25.87) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,309.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Burberry Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

