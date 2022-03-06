Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $355.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.40.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $189.67 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $184.21 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 88.99%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after purchasing an additional 161,222 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,449,000 after purchasing an additional 189,954 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,041,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

