Bytom Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $36.85 million and $2.21 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.84 or 0.00264572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001354 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000503 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,738,763,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,641,957,669 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

