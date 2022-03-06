C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Wedbush

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. reduced their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of AI stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $98.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in C3.ai by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,539,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in C3.ai by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 173,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

