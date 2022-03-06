California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,810 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Yext were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Yext by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,226,000 after buying an additional 31,019 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,372,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 242,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,199,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after buying an additional 472,745 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Yext stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $845.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

