California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.53 Million Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Amundi acquired a new stake in Employers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,902,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Employers by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 221,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Employers by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,622,000 after purchasing an additional 38,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Employers during the 2nd quarter worth $1,541,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of EIG opened at $41.16 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.05.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

