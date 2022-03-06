California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.60 Million Stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,539 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVXL opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $789.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.72. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

