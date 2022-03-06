California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 158.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,485 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at $155,000.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

E2open Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.