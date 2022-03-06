California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 86,040.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,081 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.03. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

