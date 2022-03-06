California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 150,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 14.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,409,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,705 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $10,718,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 93.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,474,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after purchasing an additional 711,724 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Plains GP by 2.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after purchasing an additional 348,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 38.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,114,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 306,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PAGP stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

