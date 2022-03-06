Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.39 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.360 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.11.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Shares of CMBM traded down $6.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,868. The firm has a market cap of $549.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after acquiring an additional 72,864 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,993 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.