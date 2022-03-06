Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 410.6% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $2,871,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.23.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

