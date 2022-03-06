Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at TD Securities

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFPZF. CIBC increased their price objective on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.33.

OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $22.77 on Thursday. Canfor has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

