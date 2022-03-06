Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CFX. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:CFX opened at C$4.98 on Friday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of C$4.92 and a 12-month high of C$10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$324.87 million and a P/E ratio of 6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.41.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

