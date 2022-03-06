Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,100 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 285,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of CAJ stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 238,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,563. Canon has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter.

CAJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

