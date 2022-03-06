Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.38

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 176664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 643.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 94,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 78.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 703,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 110,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.
Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
