Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.38

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 176664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 643.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 94,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 78.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 703,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 110,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.