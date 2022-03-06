Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
USAT stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.94.
About Cantaloupe (Get Rating)
