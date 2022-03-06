Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $51.48 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

