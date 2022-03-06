Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after buying an additional 1,189,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,116,000 after buying an additional 410,574 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $267.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $227.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

