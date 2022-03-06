Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $507,000 Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $4,456,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 107.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 108,681 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 75.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 17.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KSS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

NYSE KSS opened at $58.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

