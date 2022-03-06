Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 27.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 264,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBT stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

