Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 60.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 588,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,597,000 after purchasing an additional 221,997 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $107.71 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.