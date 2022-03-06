Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 277 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Corteva by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,494,000 after buying an additional 72,805 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Corteva by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 157,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Corteva by 116,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 89,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

