Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,291 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,728,000 after buying an additional 909,552 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,163,000 after buying an additional 676,398 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after buying an additional 588,606 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 986,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,394,000 after buying an additional 325,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

REG stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.11. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Regency Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 118.48%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

