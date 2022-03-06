Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$45.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPX shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Capital Power stock traded up C$0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,261. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.78. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$33.55 and a 12-month high of C$45.05. The company has a market cap of C$4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 101.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

