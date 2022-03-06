Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 702 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sealed Air were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,084,000 after purchasing an additional 97,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sealed Air by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Sealed Air by 108.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,770,000 after purchasing an additional 822,987 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 4.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,582,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,719,000 after purchasing an additional 69,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. Mizuho upped their price target on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Profile (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.