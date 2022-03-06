Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 12,547 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 79,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 190.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 46,432 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSMT opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

