Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 344 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in F5 Networks were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $201.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.34 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.46 and its 200 day moving average is $215.11.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total transaction of $33,622.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $49,813.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,902 shares of company stock worth $2,128,053 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.65.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

