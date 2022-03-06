Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Popular were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Popular in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth about $72,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 9.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP opened at $84.68 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.80 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

BPOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

