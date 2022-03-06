Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ball were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ball by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1,071.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.19.

NYSE:BLL opened at $90.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.33. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.91 per share, with a total value of $533,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

