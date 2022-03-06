Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,142 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.18. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.51. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

