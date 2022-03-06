Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 581 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CareDx were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNA. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CareDx by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,068,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CareDx by 13.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,636,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after buying an additional 193,535 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CareDx by 1.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,093,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after buying an additional 19,067 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 196.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,421,000 after purchasing an additional 684,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 76.8% during the third quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 920,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,331,000 after purchasing an additional 399,975 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $33.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.36. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $96.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $34,293.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $416,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,729. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNA. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

