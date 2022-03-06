Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

CSII has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of CSII opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $889.92 million, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 890.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 588,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 529,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 349.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 462,514 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 403.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 391,400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,592,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,007,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,597,000 after acquiring an additional 309,673 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

