CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.00

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.00 and last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 8480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNA. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 3,153 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $121,768.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,729. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 2,183.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth about $101,000.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

