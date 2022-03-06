Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given New 835.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from 883.00 to 835.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CABGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DNB Markets raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $923.83.

CABGY stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

