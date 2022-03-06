Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Up 90.8% in February

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, a growth of 90.8% from the January 31st total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on CRRFY. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €17.00 ($19.10) to €18.80 ($21.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.58) to €19.70 ($22.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrefour from €19.00 ($21.35) to €20.50 ($23.03) in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrefour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.85 on Friday. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.