Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys New Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 327 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

MANH opened at $130.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.36 and a 200-day moving average of $152.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

