Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after buying an additional 1,934,115 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,330,000 after buying an additional 606,735 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,080,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 583,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 384,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,726,000.

VMBS opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.99 and a one year high of $53.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

