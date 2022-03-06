Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,151 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $101.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.78. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

