Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 1,040 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 3,851.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MARA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 44,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth about $15,774,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 647.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 205,231 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MARA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

