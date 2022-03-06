Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 130.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.06.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $195.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.67. The stock has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

